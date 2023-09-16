Amazon is having a Big Deal Day Sale this October

Amazon Prime Day is likely the biggest day of sale in North America. Customers place millions of orders for the two-day extravaganza. Amazon is planning another member-only sale this October called Big Deal Day. All their devices, such as Kindle, Fire Tablets, Alexa and other products, will be on sale, so if you are looking for a new e-reader or tablet, I would wait until October. You can also expect deals for Audible and Kindle Unlimited.

Amazon typically works with big brands to heavily discount some of their products to draw people in. You can expect solid deals on televisions, makeup, home hardware, accessories and other gadgets. If Big Deal Days are anything like Prime Day, there will be a wide array of things on sale, something for everyone. Amazon will officially announce the date and time as we get closer to October.

Prime Big Deal Days will take place in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK.

