Amazon Literary Partnership 2023 Grant Recipients

Image credit: aboutamazon

Starting in 2009, Amazon Literary Partnership has awarded more than $15 million in grant and sponsorship funding to empower writers nationwide. The funding goes to 93 literary nonprofits across the country to help writers and storytellers create, learn, and thrive in their fields.

This year’s 14 first-time grant recipients include Sinister Wisdom, Contratiempo, Bidoun, InsideOut Literary Arts, Beloit Poetry Journal, and We Need Diverse Books. Previous recipients that are receiving this year’s grant include National Book Foundation, Asian American Writers Workshop, Center for Fiction, Lambda Literary, National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), WriteGirl, Hurston Wright Foundation, Graywolf Press, and Words Without Borders.

Amazon Literary Partnership works with the Academy of American Poets and the Community of Literary Magazine and Presses (CLMP), each awarding 15 grants to poetry presses and literary magazines, respectively. The Academy of American Poets joined the program in 2019 to support poetry presses and organizations nationwide.

Al Woodworth, senior manager of Amazon Literary Partnership, says:

“It is an honor to support these vital and vibrant institutions that work every day to make sure writers get the support they need. We believe in the power of the written word to expand our thinking, advance our empathy, and change our world. We are grateful for the incredible work that these organizations do to champion writers and their stories.”

Amazon Literary Partnership 2023 program also supports organizations like Empowering Latino Futures, Indigenous Nations Poets (In-Na-Po), Zoeglassia, Contratiempo, BIDOUN, and more, empowering under-represented, underserved, and marginalized literary voices.

Harper Zacharia, Director of Development and Engagement at Lambda Literary, says: