Smart Powermeter uses e-paper display to show real-time power usage

Amid rising electricity costs globally, finding ways to cut back on usage has become a priority for many. Here’s where [JGAguagdo]’s ingenious smart power meter comes into play, offering a practical solution to escape the pain of escalating energy bills.

As Hackaday revealed, the heart of the project comprises of the ESP32-S2, serving as the intelligent brain behind the meter. Capable of monitoring up to six current-transformer clamps, it accurately measures the current drawn by AC devices. The meter also boasts an embedded BMP280 temperature and air pressure sensor, providing additional data for analysis. To present live data in a user-friendly manner, a 2.9-inch e-paper display is utilized, ensuring clear visibility under normal lighting conditions.

By default, the smart power meter showcases graphs depicting power usage over the last 24 hours and ten days. Furthermore, it can be configured with the prevailing energy rates in your area, providing a realistic figure for daily usage costs. For those seeking more extensive logging and control options, the meter can integrate with Home Assistant.

As an added perk, users can potentially explore sophisticated plotting of energy usage versus temperature, shedding light on their home HVAC system’s efficiency and operational costs.

The convenience of this smart power meter extends beyond its capabilities, as it is readily available on Tindie for hassle-free acquisition. For the DIY enthusiasts, design files can be sourced from GitHub.