Spotify Tesla app updated to now include audiobook support

Listening to an audiobook while cruising along on your Tesla is now a reality. Not that you couldn’t do the same via other means such as a smartphone and such but it’s just that the Spotify app for Tesla has been updated to now include support for audiobooks, DigitalMusicNews reported. This also happens to be the first major update that the Spotify app for Tesla received since 2015. That’s quite astounding, for an app to get its first big update in almost a decade though the point here is that the streaming giant started offering audiobooks only in September 2022. That way, Spotify has been rather quick in providing access to audiobooks via the Tesla app.

Another big change introduced is the way you log in to the app in the first place. All that you need to do is scan a QR code using your smartphone and you will be able to log in to your Spotify app on the Tesla. It’s now as simple as that, thereby saving you from typing your password each time. Finally, the other nice feature that the update introduces is the ability to click on an artist’s name while you are on a playlist and be taken to a page that applies to that artist or album. It’s something that has been available on the Spotify desktop app and after long last is finally available on the company’s Tesla app as well.

Apart from these, the app also has a more modern look and feel to it as well. Searching for audiobooks should be a breeze and you can also browse the chapters of the audiobook while listening to it. On the whole, it’s a nice update that Spotify fans will love to have.