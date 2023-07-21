Amazon to shun plastic for sending packages but does not commit to a deadline yet

In a landmark announcement, Amazon has declared its firm commitment to abandon the use of plastic padded bags for parcel shipments, The Verge reported. Instead, the company plans to embrace more eco-friendly and recyclable alternatives, signaling a significant step towards reducing plastic waste. While the exact timeline for implementing this change remains undisclosed, environmentalists and nature enthusiasts have lauded the move, anticipating a considerable decrease in plastic pollution infiltrating our oceans.

Furthermore, Amazon is taking a proactive approach to minimize packaging overall. Their primary goal is to eliminate packaging wherever possible. For products that do require packaging, the focus will be on adopting environmentally friendly materials with reduced carbon emissions. This approach aligns with their latest sustainability report, which shows an 11.6 percent reduction in single-use plastic usage from 2021 to 2022, totaling 85,916 metric tons.

As one of the world’s leading users of flexible plastic packaging, Amazon’s shift away from plastic padded bags carries significant environmental implications. Currently, a substantial portion of this plastic ends up in landfills or pollutes our oceans due to limited recycling options for plastic bags and films. By following through with its commitment, Amazon has the potential to make a substantial impact on global plastic waste and its adverse effects on the environment.

The reduction in plastic usage is attributed to Amazon’s increased adoption of paper-based packaging and a conscious effort to avoid unnecessary Amazon-branded packaging. The company has also phased out nonrecyclable bags made from mixed materials, demonstrating a clear dedication to more sustainable practices.

For the first time, Amazon’s sustainability report includes a quantitative estimate of its single-use plastic footprint, a response to demands from environmental organizations like Oceana for greater transparency. Shareholder advocacy groups have consistently pressured Amazon to disclose and reduce its plastic usage, and the recent report reflects visible progress.

While applauding Amazon’s advances, environmental advocates are urging the company to accelerate the replacement of various plastic packaging with reusable alternatives or recycled paper. They are also advocating for third-party verification and more comprehensive disclosure of Amazon’s plastic consumption.

To further bolster their efforts, critics emphasize the need for Amazon to set ambitious, time-bound goals for completely phasing out single-use plastics. Additionally, they call for increased plastic reductions across Amazon’s entire supply chain, a currently undisclosed aspect that requires attention.

In conclusion, Amazon’s decision to eliminate plastic padded bags represents a monumental stride towards sustainable packaging practices. By embracing recyclable alternatives and aiming for reduced plastic usage, the company is demonstrating a commitment to environmental stewardship. Nonetheless, challenges and demands from environmental advocates remain, calling for transparent timelines and broader plastic reduction measures. The world watches eagerly to witness the real impact of Amazon’s actions on our planet’s health and well-being.