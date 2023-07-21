Naver Webtoon: France’s #1 Webtoon Platform

Image credit: thelunartreehouse

South Korea’s Naver Webtoon has become France’s No #1 webtoon platform. This week, the platform announced its participation in the Amazing Festival as a leading webtoon platform in France.

The Amazing Festival is a cultural festival that took place in Paris from July 13-16. The event showcases famous culture that garners attention from countries worldwide.

Naver Webtoon also joined the event with many entertainment and experiential events utilizing intellectual properties (IP) of webtoons from Korea and France. The Tearing Poster was a major attraction, which made people take home larger webtoon-themed posters. The Toon Filter uses deep learning to turn anyone into a webtoon character in real-time.

Naver Webtoon launched its French-language service in 2019, followed by the release of its Spanish app in the same year. In 2022, the company expanded further by launching its German-language app.

Last month, the Naver Webtoon app recorded the highest sales and monthly active user (MAU) numbers compared to all Webtoon apps running in France. The platform has released more than 70 original webtoons in France.