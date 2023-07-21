Bytedance’s 8th Note Press Starts Approaching Authors

Image credit: tennesseestar

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has launched its book publishing arm, “8TH NOTE PRESS“, this year for courting self-published authors. Now, the new publishing arm has started approaching authors with publication offers.

8TH NOTE PRESS aims to publish downloadable fiction ebooks on various topics. According to ByteDance, the publisher will also serve as an online shop for buying both physical and digital copies. Other products and services registered with 8TH NOTE PRESS include publishing audiobooks and online, non-downloadable fiction and non-fiction books.

According to the New York Times, ByteDance has hired Katherine Pelz (former Penguin Random House editor), a romance industry veteran, as an acquisitions editor. An author told the Bookseller that the 8th Note Press approached the author with an offer for publication, offering an advance of US$3500 (A$5170).

ByteDance refused to confirm details about their retail and publishing operations, including the genres they plan to publish, the first titles to be published, etc.

