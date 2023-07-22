Woot is selling a Kindle Paperwhite for just $25

Here is your chance to pick up a Kindle Paperwhite for real cheap. In fact, $25 for a Paperwhite can be considered a steal deal though there are a few caveats involved. As you might have guessed already, it’s a refurbished Kindle Paperwhite that dates back to 2015. However, as is usually the case, it has been put through extensive tests and is certified by Amazon to perform impeccably. All of its features are working perfectly and should easily last a few more years without suffering any downtime. Also, there might be some visible signs of it being pre-owned though those usually are minor at best. You might miss out on the original packaging as well as it is going to ship in a brown box.

As for the device itself, the 2015 Kindle Paperwhite is a bit different than the present model. Prime among them is the slightly smaller 6-inch E Ink display though the resolution remains the same at 300 PPI. The front-lit display will let you continue with your reading in almost any lighting condition. Another key difference with the Paperwhite is the inclusion of a micro-USB port for charging and data transfer roles. Further, the 2015 Paperwhite has a smaller battery compared to the latest version. Battery life too might not be as robust as it is with a new device though given the low power requirement of e-paper display, it should easily last a couple of days at least with the refurbished device.

This makes the 2015 Kindle Paperwhite perfect for those who’d like to pick up a secondary device in the family, or for those who might be starting out with the digital form of reading and are looking for something cheap and affordable. DIY guys too might opt for the model if they wish to use the hardware for something else.