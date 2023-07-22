Amazon-certified refurbed Fire 7 and Fire HD 10 selling for real cheap

Amazon devices are always high on quality while offering decent levels of performance. They make great buys, more so if you can grab these at a discount. Take for instance the latest Fire 7 or the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablets which are now selling for just $40 and $80 respectively. Though both are refurbished, Amazon said the devices have been subjected to extensive checks and is also certifying those to be in perfect working condition.

The 7-inch tablet comes with 16 gigs of storage along with 2 gigs of memory. Powering the device is a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor which allows for 30 percent enhanced performance compared to its predecessor. Also, with around 10 hours of battery life, the Fire 7 lives up to its reputation as a stellar entertainment device well enough. All of it for $40 is quite a bargain considering that the tablet in the refurbed state usually sells for $50 while brand-new versions of the same are usually priced at $60.

The Fire HD 10 appeals with its brilliant 10-inch HD display. On the other side of it lies an Octa-core processor that works in tandem with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage. Further, with a claimed 12 hours of battery life, the Fire HD 10 is easily one of the best entertainment devices you can have. At $80, it’s almost a steal.