Amazon now offering Prime membership for just $2 for returning customers

Prepare for the mega shopping extravaganza as Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just round the corner. From Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12, Amazon is set to unleash a massive savings event that you won’t want to miss. The key to unlocking the best deals and more incredible perks is becoming an Amazon Prime member. For those who haven’t experienced the benefits of Amazon Prime, now is the perfect time to give it a try. New users can enjoy a generous 30-day free trial, granting full access to all the exclusive Prime member advantages without any cost.

Amazon has also introduced an exciting offer to entice former Prime members back into the fold. As HollywoodReporter stated, they can enjoy a discounted week long subscription for just $2, compared to the regular monthly rate of $15. This limited-time deal allows lapsed members to reconnect with Prime at a significant discount. After the discounted week, the subscription price reverts to the standard $15 per month. Subscribers have the flexibility to either continue at the regular rate or cancel their membership.

Additionally, Amazon provides a special Prime Access offer for individuals receiving SNAP, Medicaid, or other qualifying government assistance. These eligible customers can enjoy a subscription price of just $7 per month. For students, Amazon Prime offers extended perks. Enjoy an extended six-month free trial period, followed by a discounted monthly rate of $7.49 (compared to the standard $14.99). Exclusive offers accompany student memberships, including access to the MGM+ Amazon Prime Video add-on channel for just $0.99 per month.

That’s not all! Student membership also provides a two-month free trial of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for digital books and free food delivery from Grubhub for orders of $12 or more. Plus, students can savor the unlimited version of Amazon Music for only $5.99 per month for up to four years. With these incredible perks, being a Prime Student member is an opportunity not to be missed.

The perks of Amazon Prime go far beyond the Prime Day extravaganza. Members can relish free two-day shipping, same-day delivery, and no-rush shipping on millions of products. Moreover, select U.S. cities now offer free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market grocery orders.

Prime members can also immerse themselves in a vast library of TV shows and movies on Prime Video, including popular titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Rings of Power, and the recent blockbuster Air. Streaming all this content is as easy as accessing it on your TV, computer, tablet, or phone.

But wait, there’s more! Prime members can unlock exclusive benefits that are often overlooked. Enjoy special pricing at Amazon 4-Star and Books stores, take advantage of the “Try Before You Buy” and personal shopper service for select clothing and accessories, avail discounts on subscriptions, and earn 5 percent cash back on purchases made with an Amazon Prime store card.

Apart from these, Amazon Prime membership also allows for unlimited photo storage in Amazon Drive which ensures your precious memories remain safe and secure. Prime Reading also lets you borrow books and magazines for free on a Fire tablet or Kindle e-reader, while Prime Music grants access to thousands of songs, podcasts, and playlists for your listening pleasure. So, all of this should be plenty of reason to opt for Amazon Prime membership in the days ahead.