Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone audiobook to be available via Audible Plus till August 4th

Exciting news for Harry Potter fans! Audible and Pottermore have joined forces to bring you the first audiobook in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, now available in the Audible Plus Catalog. Previously, customers had the option to purchase the audiobook separately or use 1 credit with an Audible Premium Plus Membership. However, as TheLeakyCauldron reported, Audible members can now stream this iconic title at no additional cost until August 4th, 2023. This special offer is accessible through both Audible Premium Plus membership and Audible Plus standalone membership, both of which come with a free 30-day trial.

The inclusion of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Audible Plus is part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of its original release in the U.S. and Canada. Coinciding with the anniversary, “Starting Harry Potter” invites new young listeners to embark on their magical journey into the Wizarding World. Narrated by the talented Jim Dale, the audiobook for Sorcerer’s Stone has become one of the most popular titles on Audible, with over one billion hours of Harry Potter stories being enjoyed globally since their availability on Audible seven years ago.

Jim Dale, the beloved narrator, shared his sentiments, saying, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is a cultural touchstone, and I’m honored my performance helped make the audiobook a gateway to family listening for the past twenty-five years. Having the audiobook accessible to more families through Audible is the perfect celebration of this anniversary. My hope is that many more generations to come will find the same listening magic, decade after decade.”

But that’s not all! Audible also offers other enchanting titles from the Wizarding World, including The Tales of Beedle the Bard, Harry Potter: A History of Magic, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Quidditch Through the Ages. Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Harry Potter and indulge in these captivating audiobooks on Audible.