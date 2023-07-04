Amazon offering free credits on purchases ahead of Prime Days

Amazon is gearing up to offer exciting savings to consumers ahead and during its highly anticipated two-day Prime Day sales event. With a range of perks available to Prime loyalty members from July 11 to 12 this year, savvy consumers have discovered various “hacks” online that provide credits for their purchases.

As MarketWatch reported, one attractive offer from the retail giant is the opportunity to receive a $5 credit for the Prime event by purchasing a $50 gift card by July 10. Additionally, MarketWatch reports that Amazon will provide a $12 credit before Prime Days if customers reload an existing gift card with $100.

For those interested in exploring the benefits of Prime, Amazon offers a convenient 30-day free trial, along with a unique “Prime Try Before You Buy” option. This feature enables consumers to select up to six items, only paying for what they decide to keep while enjoying the convenience of free returns.

To further sweeten the deal, MarketWatch highlights that customers who apply for the Amazon Prime Visa Credit Card before July 26 can receive a generous $200 gift card. However, it’s important for consumers to remember to make timely credit card payments to avoid late fees and interest charges. Moreover, Amazon offers a $15 credit for Prime deal purchases exceeding $30 when customers back up their pictures to Amazon Photos.

Customers who choose not to cancel their free 30-day trial should expect to be billed $14.99 per month. Opting for the annual subscription of Prime costs $139 per year, providing a significant $40 savings compared to the monthly payment option.