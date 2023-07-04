2023 Non-fiction Bestsellers: Prince Harry’s Spare Tops the List

Image credit: BBC

The list of 2023 non-fiction best-selling books is here, and this year it’s all about Prince Harry and many other self-help books. The title list, which was provided to Forbes by Circana BookScan (responsible for monitoring the US sales) on June 17, includes Prince Harry’s memoir called Spare as the number #1 selling book with sales of more than 1 million copies.

The chart-leader, Spare by Prince Harry, features several revelations of the Duke of Sussex starting from his drug habits at the age of 17 to killing two dozen enemies in Afghanistan. The book also features some personal disclosures, like how he and his brother William told his father not to marry Queen Camilla, the current Queen consort of the United Kingdom, after the death of their mother, Princess Diana. Spare, which was originally published on January 10, 2023, by Penguin Random House, is 416 pages long. It is available in different formats for readers, like hardcovers, paperbacks, and digital books. Additionally, readers can access it in fifteen languages.

Besides Prince Harry’s impeccable memoir, the other titles of the best-selling non-fiction list are self-help books. The second in the list is Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, written by James Clear. The book that was published in 2018 has sold over 587,718 copies in 2023. It features different strategies and laws for adopting good habits and breaking bad habits.

The third and fourth on the list are The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel Van Der Kolk and The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene. The former book sold 587,718 copies, and the latter sold 277,966 copies in 2023. Similarly, The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene was ranked fifth, with sales of 277,966 copies in 2023.