Amazon Offering Three Months of Kindle Unlimited for Free

Amazon right now is running a three-months-of-free-Kindle-Unlimited-access offer. This should be like sweet honey for parched souls who live and die by books. Kindle Unlimited otherwise costs $11.99 per month which is also what Amazon would begin charging your account once the free trial offer comes to an end after three months. That said, you can always cancel your account if you just wish to avail yourself of the free offer and aren’t willing to transition to the paying stage.

What makes the offer special is that it isn’t every day that Amazon doles out three months of free KU offer. As The e-book Reader Blog pointed out, it was during last Black Friday that Amazon had offered such a deal for $1. The only other time you are likely to get the deal is when buying a new Kindle. The present deal does not make it mandatory for you to be a Prime member but is only applicable to those living in the US.

There is also the offer to slash another 40 percent off the monthly KU subscription if you opt to pay via Kindle Unlimited Gift Subscriptions which you will have to pay in advance. This way, you can retain your access to a vast content library comprising of more than three million e-books, thousands of audiobooks, comics, magazines, and so on. Check if the offer is offer is available in your region.