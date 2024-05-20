What B&N Nook e-readers still receive new updates?

Barnes and Noble recently announced that several Nook e-readers and tablets have reached the end of life and will no longer be able to connect to the bookstore to buy digital content. This includes the first generation Nook, Nook Color, Nook Simple Touch, Nook Simple Touch with Glowlight, Nook tablet, Nook HD, Nook HD+, and the Nook Glowlight. Considering this, what Nook e-readers are still receiving new updates with new features and functionality?

The only Nook e-readers that receive over-the-air updates are their latest-generation e-readers and tablets, released from 2021 to 2024. Supported models include Nook Glowlight 4, Lenovo Nook Tablet 10, Nook Glowlight 4e, Nook Glowlight 4 Plus, and the new Nook Lenovo Tablet 9. Any other device not on this list works fine and can connect to the bookstore and purchase digital books, magazines, newspapers and manga. The only drawback is that these models do not receive any security updates, bug fixes, or enhancements.

Barnes and Noble has a new help file that is updated regularly that has a complete list of all supported models and which ones are now EOL. You might want to reference this if you wonder if any older models will be added.

