Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. Dates and deals revealed

Here is the piece of news you might have been waiting for. Mark your calendars because Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening on July 11-12! The mega Amazon shopping event shouldn’t need any introduction. Prime Day 2023 is expected to be a massive shopping extravaganza, as is usually the case every year. Last year, customers purchased over 300 million items during the two-day Prime Day bonanza. Whether you’re an experienced Amazon Creator or a newcomer, Prime Day presents a fantastic opportunity to boost your earnings during one of the biggest shopping events of the year.

Prime Day isn’t just limited to the main event. It encompasses a multi-week lead-up and lead-out period, packed with incredible deals and discounted prices across millions of products. This extended period provides ample chances for Creators to maximize their earnings.

In the weeks leading up to Prime Day, from June 21st to July 10th, you can expect new and exciting deals to launch every single day. Then comes the main event itself, where deals will be activated across multiple categories, giving customers plenty of choices. Following Prime Day, there will be lead-out deals, offering a final opportunity to make the most of your Prime Day earnings.

What’s more, you can stay on top of the best deals with Alexa by your side! Alexa has the power to proactively notify you up to 24 hours in advance when there’s an upcoming deal on an item from your wish list, shopping cart, or save-for-later list. With Alexa-enabled devices, you’ll receive a notification as soon as a deal becomes available.

Once you receive the notification, you can rely on Alexa for further assistance. Simply ask Alexa to remind you when the deal goes live, ensuring you never miss out on the opportunity. And if you’re ready to make a purchase, just say, “Alexa, buy it for me,” and she’ll take care of the rest when the deal becomes available.

With Alexa’s proactive notifications and convenient purchasing capabilities, you can effortlessly stay informed and seize the best deals.

Meanwhile, looking back at 2022, here are a few stats that can help plan your strategies this year.

The top 5% of Creators generated an impressive average of 32 new links per day, which is 7 times more than their daily average for the rest of the year.

During Prime Day:

The top 5% of Creators generated an average of 76 links per day, a staggering 17 times more than their year’s daily average. Additionally, they received 3.5 times more clicks compared to their typical average.

The top 5% of Creators earned from an average of 30+ products directly linked, while also generating additional earnings from hundreds of other products that customers browsed.

This year, there’s an exciting addition to Prime Day: the all-new Invite-only deals program. Prime members can request an invitation to access some of the best deals of Prime Day, which are expected to sell out quickly.

These deals include a spectacular up to 63% discount on selected Kids devices and bundles, including Echo Glow and all-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids bundles, Kindle Paperwhite Kids, and Fire HD 8 Kids tablet.

Enjoy savings of up to 55% on selected Alexa-enabled devices, including the all-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and the all-new Echo Pop.

Get ready for an incredible Prime Day filled with unbeatable deals and exciting opportunities to earn. It’s a chance you won’t want to miss.