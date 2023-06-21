TCL NXTPAPER 11 available in Spain, more countries soon

The TCL Nxtpaper 11 tablet was supposed to go on sale in the Spring but was pushed back to the Summer. This tablet has eye-friendly technology, making it essential for those who want a competent Android experience while not causing eyestrain. TCL NXTPAPER 11 is now available on Orange Spain for €269, including a flip case and T-pen. It will soon be available in more European countries.

TCL NXTPAPER 11 has an 11-inch 2K full-colour electronic paper-like display with upgraded brightness, unmatched eye protection, and outstanding design. Equipped with the innovative NXTPAPER 2.0 technology, the tablet’s display brightness is the best in its class, with up to 500 nits, while still exceeding TÜV benchmarks of blue light reduction. Designed with anti-glare capabilities, the tablet is perfect for enjoying in any environment, even under sunlight or from any angle. Weighing just 462g while only 6.9mm thick, the exceptionally portable TCL NXTPAPER 11 is the lightest tablet in its class, offering a rich visual experience.

It features an 11-inch IPS LCD with a 2,000 x 1,200 pixels resolution and a 15:9 aspect ratio. Apart from the several layers of special screen protection that cut off the glare, brightness has been increased to 500 nits. At the same time, a light sensor is built-in that adjusts the colour temperature automatically depending on the external lighting conditions.

A MediaTek Helio P60T chipset powers the device with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The available memory might seem a bit underwhelming, but it can be just right, given the price point the tablet is selling at. Integrated cellular connectivity is lacking, too though there is support for WI-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity—the bundled stylus support 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The tablet has other features, including mics and four speakers. Both the front and rear come with 8 MP cameras. An 18W charger backs an 8,000 mAh battery onboard. The battery also allows reverse charging, which means it can charge other devices. The tablet runs Android 13 and supports multi-tasking features such as split-screen and floating windows.

