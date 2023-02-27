New TCL NXTPAPER 11 featuring NXTPAPER 2.0 display out soon

TCL introduced the second generation of its paper-like NXTPAPER display technology at the ongoing MWC 2023 event, Liliputing reported. The company is also showing off the first tablet featuring the latest display, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 which can be considered the smaller version of the TCL NXTPAPER 12 that was introduced at CES earlier this year. However, at $249, the new TCL NXTPAPER 11 costs half that of the TCL NXTPAPER 12 in spite of featuring a more advanced display. There are a few compromises to be made with the specs though.

The smaller 11-inch (10.95-inch, to be precise) IPS LCD display has a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels and a 15:9 aspect ratio. Apart from the several layers of special screen protection that cuts off the glare, brightness has been increased to up to 500 nits while there also is a light sensor built-in that adjusts the color temperature automatically depending on the external lighting conditions.

Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio P60T chipset that is coupled to 4 gigs of memory along with 128 gigs of expandable storage. The available memory might seem a bit underwhelming but can be just right given the price point the tablet is selling at. Integrated cellular connectivity is lacking too though there is support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The bundled stylus support 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Other features the tablet comes with include a pair of mics and four speakers. Both the front and rear come with 8 MP cameras. There is an 8,000 mAh battery onboard that is backed by an 18W charger. The battery allows for reverse charging as well, which means it can be used to charge other devices. The tablet runs Android 13 and supports multi-tasking features such as split-screen and floating windows.

Coming to its availability, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 is all set to hit markets in Europe starting May this year before it reaches out to other regions. Also, while the tablet is priced at $250, the company has stated the T-Pen will have to be procured separately. Other accessories the company is offering with the tablet include a flip case, a Bluetooth keyboard, and a TP screen protector. The tablet boasts a metal build and weighs 462 grams comes in shades of dark grey or lavender color.