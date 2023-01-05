TCL Nxtpaper 12 Pro color e-paper tablet makes CES debut

TCL is showing off a bunch of devices at the CES, which includes the TCL Nxtpaper 12 Pro tablet with color e-paper display. The 12.2-inch offers a 2160 x 1440 pixel resolution having a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display also offers 370 nits of brightness. However, the real magic with the display lies in its ability to cut down on glare and blue light which it claimed has been achieved by using a multi-layer filter system. TCL said this makes the display to be markedly different from the usual LCD panels where underlying software and hardware conspire to give it a yellowish tint. Instead, TCL said the display is capable of reducing blue light emission by 61 percent, which is significant by any means.

For those who’d like the ‘Kindle’ effect, there is also the special grayscale reading mode that the tablet offers and which turns the display into monochrome to let you have that E Ink experience. TCL said reading e-books and other content is going to be a lot easier via the reading mode than otherwise. The company also stated they have managed to double the brightness levels to enhance outdoor reading experience without hurting the eyes given that blue light emission is kept under check. What’s more, the tablet also comes with sort of a paper-like finish that offers a feel that is quite similar to touching real paper.

The tablet otherwise runs Android 12 right out of the box. The OS however comes with enough optimizations built in to allow for using the tablet for regular office or other usage. For instance, there is the PC mode that allows for efficient file management. Plus, there is the floating window mode that allows for effortless management of multiple app windows simultaneously, thereby allowing for multitasking operations with ease. It also comes with a stylus that offers 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Coming to the specs, the TCL Nxtpaper 12 Pro features a MediaTek Kompanio 800T (MT8771) processor under the hood which works in tandem with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Plus, there is also the option to add more storage via microSDXC cards. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 though there is a 5G cellular model also on offer. A 13 MP camera with autofocus is found on the rear while the front gets twin 8 MP fixed focus cameras. The 8,000 mAh battery onboard keeps things going for a claimed 13 hours at one go. It is supported by 18W fast charging with the charger being part of the standard package. The tablet weighs 599 grams.

The TCL Nxtpaper 12 Pro is priced at a quite competitive $499 with the 5G version being priced at $549. The tablet was first launched in Russia a couple of weeks back but is now available worldwide. The company also offers a detachable keyboard that doubles up as a case and a stand though it has to be bought extra.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.