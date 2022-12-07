TCL Nxtpaper 12 Pro Android tablet launched

TCL has a new tablet device to offer buyers in Russia, Liliputing reported. Named TCL Nxtpaper 12 Pro, the tablet comes with a 12.2-inch IPS LCD display having 2160 x 1440 pixels resolution. A 6nm MediaTek Kompanio 800T octa-core CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU make up the core of the tablet and are paired with 8 gigs of memory and 256 GB of native storage. All of it makes for high-end specs which means the tablet can be put to some processor intensive tasks as well instead of being just a media streaming device.

Another interesting feature of the TCL Nxtpaper 12 Pro is its camera set-up. That includes a single 13 MP camera at the rear though the front features a dual 8 MP camera arrangement. As it is, cameras on a tablet device do not make much sense as it is quite odd to hold a big device, that too of 12-inch dimension, for shooting. Smartphones can easily do a better job than that. However, those come in handy when scanning documents for further processing. The front cam though should be useful more for video conferencing than clicking selfies.

Connectivity options with the tablet include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. Plus, there is a USB Type-C port as well while the onboard microSD card reader will allow for storage expansion to up to 512 GB. The tablet also features a pair of mics as well as four speakers. It measures just 6.9mm in thickness and weighs around 599 grams.

However, as already stated, the TCL Nxtpaper 12 Pro is currently only available in Russia though it isn’t expected to be confined to that country only. Maybe it is the same tablet but with some other name or with some modifications that will be launched in other parts of the world. With the CES coming up in January, the company might have something more to share on this.