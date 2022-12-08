First Look at the Hanvon N10 Mini

The Hanvon N10 Mini is little brother to the Hanvon N10, which came out earlier this year. This device is more pocket friendly with 7.8 inch screen, which is great for reading. However, it comes with a stylus that is designed to take notes via the WACOM Screen. You can edit PDF files, freehand draw or annotate ebooks. The stylus is well designed with an eraser on the back and a nice plastic tip. It supports over 4093 different levels of pressure sensativity and the screen has palm rejection. It is available via the Good e-Reader Store and retails for $399

The Hanvon N10 Mini features 7.8-inch E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 300 PPI. It supports 16-levels of grayscale which can simulate 256-levels of grayscale effect thanks to the smart algorithms it features. The entire device is constructed out of aluminum and the back platting is silverish gunmetal and the front bezel is white, surrounding the e-paper. There is a cool stylus holder built-in to the N10, which ensures that you will never lose the stylus.

There are 8 physical buttons on the side that are positioned on the left. They can be mapped in the settings menu to launch specific apps or do different things, such as an forward and back button for books or a dedicated home button. There are plenty of choices and it is good that buttons are still a thing in late 2022.

Under the hood, the N10 Mini features an RK3566 processor that is coupled to either 2 GB or 4 GB of RAM along with 32 GB and 64 GB of storage respectively. The device runs Android of an unspecified version. The device weighs just 240 grams and measures 5.3 mm in thickness. Power comes from a 3500 mAh battery which Hanvon said allows for 60-day standby time. On the right edge lies a series of physical buttons for page tuning, returning to Home, and such. The buttons are customizable too as per user preference.

A nice feature of the N10 mini handwritten electronic paper device is that it supports OCR tech developed in-house by Hanvon. This enables the device to accurately recognize handwritten notes, PDFs, and images. The device can convert the notes into editable texts and allows for sharing the same as well easily. The OCT tech comes free, and users have the liberty to convert as many documents as they want to.

The integrated listening module that the device features which includes a dual mic system supports Mandarin, Cantonese, and English languages. Plus, there is support for external playback, and offers the option to choose between male and female voices. Users will also be able to select speech rate, timing, and volume as per their preferences, all of which can be great for listening to audiobooks.

Otherwise, e-book formats the device supports include txt, PDF, HTML, ePUB, MOBI, CHM, FB2, doc, ppt, xls, JPG, PNG, etc. This makes the new N10 Mini a very capable e-book reader device as well. Hanvon said the device comes with the latest generation analysis core which optimizes the reading experience.





