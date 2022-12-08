New 2022 Kindle is now available in India

The new 11th Generation Amazon Kindle has now been launched in India after it was first announced a few months back. As is already known, the new basic Kindle comes with vastly improved features and enhancements that can lure even Kindle Paperwhite buyers as well. Prime among them include a 6-inch display having improved 300 PPI resolution, the latter being the same as that of the Paperwhite. This also makes for a significant jump over the 167 PPI display that the outgoing model came with.

The new Kindle 2022 model also comes with 16 gigs of storage which is twice that of the outgoing model. At 158 grams, it is also lighter and sports more compact dimensions compared to the older Kindle that tipped the scales at 174 grams. Battery life too has improved considerably, it being 6 weeks now compared to the 4 weeks that the 2019 Kindle was capable of. Yet another upgrade that the 2022 Kindle has been provided with is the fitment of a USB Type-C port this time which is huge considering that even the Kindle Oasis continues with the micro-USB port of yore.

Apart from these, the new 2022 Kindle should appeal to the environmentally conscious as well as it is made from 90 percent recycled magnesium along with 30-75 percent recycled plastics. It comes in Black and Denim color options.

Coming to price, the new 2022 Kindle is now selling for a discounted price of Rs. 8,999 via Amazon. However, is being a limited period offer, the price is going to revert back to the original Rs. 9,999 price tag once the current stock depletes. So, better hurry if you wish to get your hands on the all-new and improved Kindle 2022 model while it is still available at the discounted price.

