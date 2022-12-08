Ledger Stax crypto ledger device first ever to feature curved E Ink display

Tony Fadell, creator of the iconic Apple iPod device is back with another creation, the Ledger Stax, CNBC reported. Built in partnership with the French crypto asset security firm Ledger, the new Ledger Stax is a small device roughly the size of a credit card with an E Ink touchscreen display on top. The device built for the specific purpose of storing cryptocurrency offline also comes with a curved spine which makes it all the more ergonomic. The makers also claim the Ledger Stax to be the first device ever produced to feature a curved E Ink display.

The basic functioning of the Ledger Stax will, however, be similar to other Ledgers out there, that is the safekeeping of various cryptocurrencies or the cryptographic keys needed for crypto trading. Also, the Ledger Stax works as a ‘cold storage’ device, a term used to describe storing all the information in offline mode. This makes it considerably less susceptible to hacking attempts. This assumes significance in view of the recent collapse of the FTX exchange that led to billions worth of user funds being wiped off.

Specifically, the Ledger Stax comes with a 3.7-inch E Ink display having a resolution of 400 x 672 pixels and 16 shades of gray. A 200 mAh battery keeps things moving and should sustain operation for several weeks easily on a single charge. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 for connecting to a smartphone. There is a USB Type-C port too for connecting to a laptop or for recharging the device though it supports Qi wireless charging as well.

Coming to its system requirements, the Ledger Stax can be connected to both Android and iOS phones, with the minimum requirements here being iOS 13 and Android 9. Further, it is 64-bit PCs running at least Windows 10, macOS 12, or Ubuntu LTS 20.04+ that the device can connect to though the list excludes ARM-based PCs. It won’t connect to Chromebooks though.

The palm sized build with a thickness of around five credit cards stacked on top makes it extremely handy to operate and carry. It also features integrated magnets that aid in stacking several of the Ledger Stax devices on top of each other, a design feature from which it draws its name as well. The device otherwise is built of aluminum and plastic and comes only in a shade of Black.

Ledger launched the device priced at $279 at its annual Ledger Op3n event. Pre-orders are already being accepted with shipping slated to begin in Q1, 2023.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.