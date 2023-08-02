Amazon Prime unveils groundbreaking $25 unlimited wireless service

In a groundbreaking partnership, Dish Network and Amazon have joined forces to introduce an incredibly affordable wireless plan exclusively available to Amazon Prime members in the United States. According to FoxNews, the Boost Infinite unlimited wireless service, provided by Dish, can now be accessed directly through Amazon’s website, revolutionizing the wireless industry and creating a new standard for cost-effective and flexible services catering to Amazon’s extensive customer base.

The Boost Infinite plan offers a single, unbeatable package at just $25 per month, providing subscribers with unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. A key advantage of this service is its price stability; customers can rest assured that their monthly rate will remain fixed as long as they remain active users. Notably, Boost Infinite operates as a virtual carrier, utilizing the robust networks of both AT&T and T-Mobile.

To activate the service, Amazon Prime members need to purchase the Boost Infinite SIM kit from Amazon, which facilitates the seamless activation of the Infinite Unlimited subscription at their convenience. Additionally, iPhone users with eSim cards can take advantage of the service’s compatibility with virtual cards.

While the basic service is incredibly cost-effective, users should note that supplementary features such as international capabilities and phone hotspot functionality will incur additional charges. Fortunately, the Boost Infinite app provides a platform to explore and manage these extras once the primary service is established. For ease of use, Boost Infinite offers dedicated assistance through a personalized “Boost Buddy” to address any inquiries and ensure smooth setup and activation.

Those opting for the service can either keep their existing cellular device and number or request a new number upon registration. The plan is compatible with most unlocked iPhones and Android smartphones manufactured within the past five years. Each account is limited to a total of five lines, and users exceeding 30 GB of data in a month may experience reduced speeds, as per the service policy.

Amazon further sweetens the deal by offering a 20 percent discount on the SIM kit’s list price of $25, along with a $25 bill credit toward the first month’s service when activated within 30 days. With the service readily available through Amazon’s familiar “add to cart” feature, switching to Boost Infinite has never been simpler.

This innovative collaboration between Dish Network and Amazon brings unprecedented accessibility to budget-conscious wireless services, setting a new standard for affordability and convenience within the industry. For Amazon Prime members seeking a seamless and cost-effective wireless experience, the Boost Infinite unlimited wireless service presents an unparalleled opportunity to stay connected without breaking the bank.