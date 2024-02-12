Amazon Removes AI-Written Books About King Charles’ Cancer

Image credit: thetimes

Amazon has withdrawn books that contain false information about the King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. The books have been written by artificial intelligence. Buckingham Palace has condemned books describing them as “intrusive, insensitive and filled with inaccuracies.”

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace stated:

“Any such titles speculating about His Majesty’s diagnosis and treatment are intrusive, insensitive and filled with inaccuracies. Our legal team will be looking at the issue closely. We call on any individuals or organisations facilitating their sale to withdraw them immediately.”

The books contained speculation about the type of cancer Charles has, including both prostate cancer and skin cancer, as reported by the Mail on Sunday. In response to the backlash, Amazon said it has removed such AI-written books that violated our content guidelines. The King was diagnosed with cancer during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate. However, the exact form of cancer the King has been diagnosed with is not official confirmed. The King has postponed all public-facing duties while keeping up with behind-the-scenes work.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers described the books as “in extremely bad taste” and upsetting to the Royal Family. One of these books – ‘The King’s Battle: Charles III and His Fight Against Cancer’ – was published on Amazon on February 5, the same day the King’s cancer was announced.

An Amazon spokesperson stated:

“Amazon is constantly evaluating emerging technologies and is committed to providing the best possible shopping, reading and publishing experience for authors and customers. We have content guidelines governing which books can be listed for sale and promptly investigate any book when a concern is raised. We invest significant time and resources to ensure our guidelines are followed and remove books that do not adhere to these guidelines.”

Amazon stated that while they allow AI-produced content, they don’t allow content that violates our content guidelines.