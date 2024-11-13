Amazon to Shut Down Freevee in the Coming Weeks

It’s the end of the road for Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service Freevee, Deadline reported. Amazon however hasn’t stated when would be the last that Freevee is going to be available, stating instead the service will stop in the coming weeks. Interestingly, this comes months after Amazon had refuted rumors about Freevee service being stopped. Meanwhile, all of the Freevee content is going to be brought under Prime Video and is going to be available to all. In other words, you aren’t required to be an Amazon Prime member to access Freevee content.

“To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers, we have decided to phase out Freevee branding. There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select Originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST Channels – all available on Prime Video,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Freevee enticed viewers with originals such as Jury Duty, High School, Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis and Primo, Bosch: Legacy and Judy Justice. These along with newer shows such as Judy Justice, Neighbours, Tribunal Justice, America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, and Bosch: Legacy are all going to be hosted at Prime Video and will remain accessible to non-Prime members as well. Freevee is currently available in select countries namely U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria. Henceforth, it is going to be available to all.

Amazon further stated none of the existing Freevee staff are going to be laid off as the Freevee content team has already been inducted into Amazon MGM Studios. With this development, what is clear is that Prime Video is going to be the one-stop destination for all video content and would serve both paid Prime members as well as those who aren’t Prime members.

Freevee was first introduced in January 2019 when it was first launched by Amazon subsidiary IMDb. Back then, it was named Freedive. Later on, it was rebranded as IMDb TV, Freevee, and then finally Amazon Freevee.