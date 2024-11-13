Amazon releases Send to Kindle for MAC

Amazon has quietly announced Send to Kindle for Mac. This is the first time the company has released an official software package, allowing Macintosh users to easily send PDF, DOC, DOCX, TXT, RTF, HTM, HTML, PNG, GIF, JPG, JPEG, BMP and EPUB files to your Kindle e-reader or Scribe. Once the Send to Kindle app for Mac OS is installed, it will also support USB file transfers and the necessary drivers.

The USB Manager feature works with Intel and Mac M1-M3 computers running MacOS 12. Amazon likely wrote this support documentation before the new M4 Mac Mini, iMac, and other devices were announced last week. I am sure the new Send to Kindle for Mac will support M4; if you can get it to work, please comment below.

This is tremendous news for Mac users. They will no longer have to install unreliable third-party apps and files to send digital content to the Kindle from a Mac computer. It seems like Amazon is finally giving Mac users some attention. What I also appreciate about this new app is that it allows users to send files up to 200 MB each, which is good news for those with complex PDF files, such as academic journals, e-textbooks, and more.

