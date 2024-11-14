Full Cycle Home Using E-Ink Prism 3 Displays Exemplifies Low Carbon Sustainable Living Concept

E Ink is showing off new, creative ways its e-paper displays can be used, TechNews reported. At the Yongfeng Yu Centenary Exhibition being held in Taiwan, Full Recycling House is a splendid example of how e-paper displays can be used to build homes that adhere to low-carbon standards of sustainable living and have minimum impact on Mother Nature.

The ultra-low power consumption, along with the lightweight and flexible nature of E Ink Prism 3 displays, make them ideal for application on any surface. For instance, on the Full Cycle House, the e-paper displays on the exterior and interior walls not only add to the aesthetic pleasure but can also contribute to making the home much more energy efficient.

For instance, by changing the display color to match the surroundings, the smart home can have a markedly reduced power consumption. It can be like changing to black or a dark shade during winter to keep the house warm and then putting on a light shade can contribute to cooler interiors during summer months. Apart from this, users will also be able to adopt a pattern or a design that suits the weather or their mood. They can also change it as often as they like, something that would require a lot of time, effort, and resources when attempted on conventional homes. You will have to repaint it each time.

As is already known, the e-paper Prism 3 displays have extremely low power requirements, consuming almost zero power as it holds on to a display. It will consume power only when the display changes. It will help save more power than it needs for its own operation as the house is going to be cooler during summer and warmer during winter.

Apart from the Full Cycle House, E Ink also showed off a smart mirror concept. Simply named the Smart Mirror, it comes with a 42-inch monochrome e-paper display. It can serve as a mirror but can also show important information such as the latest weather update, your to-do list, and so on.