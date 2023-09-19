Amazon will limit the number of books that can be published via KDP

As the influence of generative AI technology continues to expand within the publishing industry, Amazon is adapting its Kindle Digital Publishing (KDP) self-publishing platform to accommodate these changes, PublishersWeekly reported. In a recent update shared on the KDP Community Forum, Amazon unveiled plans to revise the volume limits that govern new title creations on their platform.

While Amazon clarified that there hasn’t been a substantial surge in publishing activities, they are proactively taking measures to safeguard the platform against potential misuse. To achieve this, they have decided to reduce the number of new titles that users can introduce to the platform on a daily basis. Presently, this limit has been set at three titles per day. It’s worth noting that Amazon hasn’t ruled out the possibility of further reductions in the future.

In their official statement, the KDP team expressed their expectation that only a small fraction of publishers would be affected by this adjustment. Those who find their publishing capabilities impacted will be promptly notified and given the option to seek an exception, providing a degree of flexibility within the policy.

This recent policy update from Amazon follows closely on the heels of new guidelines issued earlier in the month. These guidelines require content creators to inform Amazon when they are publishing a book that contains AI-generated content, whether it be in the form of text, images, or translations. Amazon’s actions are a direct response to the rapid evolution of generative AI and its profound influence on the realms of reading, writing, and publishing.