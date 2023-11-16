Amazon’s Vega OS already seen running on the Echo Show 5

Amazon’s covert debut of Vega OS in the latest Echo Show 5 smart speaker marks a significant shift in its strategy. While earlier reports hinted at Amazon’s ambition to replace Android across its devices with Vega OS, the sudden appearance of the operating system in the third-generation Echo Show 5 suggests a more accelerated timeline than anticipated. Despite the silent rollout, Amazon has yet to officially disclose the unique features and specifics of Vega OS.

Sources indicate that the version of Vega OS embedded in the third-gen Echo Show 5 is 1.1. The particular version also seems to have a visual and interactive resemblance to the FireOS used in Amazon’s other screen-equipped speakers. However, as Zatz Not Funny! stated, a noteworthy deviation is the lack of compatibility with Android applications, a departure from the previous Fire OS.

The May 2023 release of the third-gen Echo Show 5 brought substantial enhancements to speakers, microphones, and the screen, differentiating it from its predecessor. Intriguingly, only the most recent shipments are equipped with Vega OS right out of the box. Before the advent of Vega OS, Amazon relied on Fire OS, built upon Android 9.

Also, the introduction of its proprietary operating system not only streamlines the integration of Amazon’s software and hardware but also positions the tech giant to increase advertising revenue across Fire TV, smart displays, and various products. Securing total authority over its operating system will also allow Amazon to push software updates on its own schedule.