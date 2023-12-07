Are you an Amazon Prime Student Member? You May Get $25 Holiday Flights!

The holiday season is approaching, and everyone has an exciting plan. But for many students, dream holidays can feel like a stretch to their budgets, particularly due to plane tickets.

But this season, you may score domestic flights for just $25. Yes, you read it right.

Amazon is offering 3,000 of its Prime student-subscription members domestic flights for the holiday season for only $25. Starting December 5, this is a limited-time offer! Eligible members can book flights between mid-December and early January through the booking site StudentUniverse.

The offer is valid on round-trip or one-way flights to anywhere within the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

“As travel costs continue to rise, we’re happy to help make flying more affordable for Prime Students who want to spend this important time with family and friends,” said Carmen Nestares, vice president of U.S. Prime and Marketing Tech at Amazon.

Important Details:

Start Date: Tuesday, December 5

Last Date: Thursday, December 7

Each day at 6 a.m. for those three days.

Number of tickets available: 3,000 (1,000 each day)

The departure schedule for outbound flights must fall between December 8 and Christmas, and the same for returning flights must fall between December 8 and January 14. So, if you have an Amazon Prime Student membership, you must act now to grab the deal.

Please note that to join Prime Student, members must be 18 to 24 years old or enrolled in a two- or four-year college.

Prime Student free trial offer

The deal comes at the right time for Americans as inflation continues to impact travelers all year round. Around 77% of American adults are modifying or canceling their travel plans because of rising airfare.

In addition, a 2020 YPulse survey reveals that 52% of college students have an Amazon Prime membership. The number has increased in 2023, thus making fierce competition for the $25 Flight Promotion.

Want to sign up for Prime Student? It’s the right time because Amazon is currently offering a 6-month free trial for new members.