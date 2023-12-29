Audible and Regal collaborate to unveiling a cinematic symphony

In an unprecedented alliance that merges the realms of cinema and literature, Regal and Audible announced they have joined forces to intertwine movies and audiobooks to captivate their respective audiences. Amazon MGM Studios’ cinematic rendition of The Boys in the Boat serves as the inaugural project, promising an immersive experience for both bookworms and movie enthusiasts alike.

Released this Christmas, The Boys in the Boat unveils a unique approach to storytelling. As a special treat, Audible presents the first chapter of the audiobook, setting the stage for an enchanting journey through sound and cinema. To sweeten the deal, a compelling Audible promotion accompanies the audiobook, ensuring a seamless transition from literary exploration to the silver screen.

The collaboration between Regal and Audible is not merely a convergence of entertainment mediums; it is a strategic initiative to engage and convert audiobook enthusiasts into ardent cinema-goers. By encouraging early listening to the audiobook before the film’s release, the duo aims to drive Audible memberships and boost ticket sales. This symbiotic relationship opens doors to myriad engagement opportunities with Amazon MGM Studios and paves the way for future collaborations with other esteemed studios.

“Audible is excited to support audiobook-to-screen titles with Regal and Amazon MGM Studios and extend incredible storytelling experiences to new listeners,” said Derek Murphy, Head of Audible Business Development.

The curtain lifted on this innovative program on Friday, December 8, aligning with the film’s ticket presale launch. Audiences were treated to a complimentary first chapter of The Boys in The Boat, a literary gem published by Penguin Random House. The promotional package included not only links to purchase tickets but also an exclusive “Page to Screen” featurette, providing a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the transformation of words into cinematic magic.

Following the program’s launch, Regal and Audible extended an enticing offer to Regal Crown Club members. A two-month free trial of Audible Premium Plus, complete with two credits and access to the Audible Plus Catalog, was presented as an exclusive benefit. This gesture not only enhances the audiobook experience for members but also establishes a bridge between the worlds of literature and cinema.

As Regal and Audible pioneer this collaborative journey, The Boys in the Boat becomes more than a story. Rather, it transforms into a symphony, where words and visuals harmonize to create an unparalleled entertainment experience. This visionary collaboration sets the stage for a new era where storytelling transcends traditional boundaries, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the magic of both sound and sight.