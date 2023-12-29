This can be of help if you don’t know which Kindle model you have

It is the 11th-generation Kindle Paperwhite which is the latest that Amazon has to offer right now. Similarly, with the basic Kindle, it is the 10th-generation model launched in 2022 that happens to be the latest version on offer. The Scribe though is only in its first-gen while the Kindle Oasis is already on its way out. Keeping track of the devices may not be an issue for the tech-savvy among us but for many out there, all of this might be quite confusing, so much so that many might not even know which Kindle model they have.

If you happen to be amongst those, read on to find out how you can easily find out which Kindle model you are using.

Steps to find out the Kindle model

Tap on the three dots menu in the top right corner. Tap on Settings from the drop-down menu that appears. Next, go to Device Options > Device Info. A pop-up box will appear showing the name of the Kindle device, its serial number along with other details.

For some older Kindle models or devices not running the latest software version, the Kindle model might not be shown in the Device Info box. In those cases, you will need the device serial number to find out the model name.

Steps to find out the Kindle serial number

Go to the Device Info section using the steps mentioned before. Here you will find an alphanumeric sequence (set of characters and numbers) as the device Serial Number. Take note of the first 4 or 6 characters of the serial number. Next, prefix Kinde to that chunk of characters and search online which should yield the Kindle model you have.

Find out the Kindle serial number via Amazon