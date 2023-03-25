Free shipping is not profitable as costs spiral out of control

Consumers who are already grappling with financial challenges are being burdened with additional costs, as companies implement new fees for expedited services, increase minimum purchase requirements, and implement other changes that transfer more expenses onto the consumer.

As Reuters reported, Amazon had popularized the concept of free shipping as a unique selling proposition, leveraging their profitable Prime subscriptions and other revenue streams to absorb the high cost of shipping. This strategy created a competitive advantage for Amazon, causing other retailers to adopt the same approach, despite not having the same resources. However, with margins in retail contracting and shipping rates for major carriers like United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp., and the U.S. Postal Service reaching unprecedented levels, the e-commerce industry, where almost 75 percent of companies offer free shipping, is starting to reconsider the financial impact of conditioning customers to expect free shipping.

Retailers, including Amazon, are no longer willing to operate at a loss for a service that customers have become habituated to expect. This has led to a push for reducing shipping costs by up to 25 percent, according to Mingshu Bates, chief analytics officer at AFS Logistics consulting firm. As a dominant force in the e-commerce industry, Amazon’s recent actions offer valuable insights into the direction of the industry, including a shift away from unconditional free and fast shipping.

In the United States, Amazon has rolled out “free” same-day shipping for Prime members in several major cities. However, this service is not entirely free, as it requires a minimum order value of $25, and incurs a $2.99 fee for orders below that amount. Additionally, Amazon recently increased the minimum spending threshold for free Prime shipping on its struggling online grocery business from $35 to $150, with added charges ranging from $3.95 to $9.95 for orders that fall below the new limit. These changes come on the heels of a $20 increase in the annual Prime subscription fee, which now stands at $139.

The pressure to provide free shipping is causing some retailers to make changes, which in most cases implies jacking up product prices to cover shipping costs. Some Prime customers, meanwhile, have expressed dissatisfaction with late deliveries and question the value of their subscriptions. Other retailers are also changing their policies, with some dropping free shipping altogether or raising product prices to offset the cost of offering it. However, industry experts note that shoppers have come to expect free shipping, making it difficult for retailers to change their policies without alienating customers.

In February, Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy, stated that the company was working to streamline costs across the business and that it would not compromise shipping speed in the process. A company spokesperson reiterated this on Thursday, noting that Prime delivery speeds had increased from 2021 to 2022 and that they would continue to improve throughout the year.