Kindle e-readers on sale for Big Prime Day

Amazon is having their annual Prime Day sale on October 8-9. There is going to be lots of sales on Amazon branded products such as Kindles, Echo Dot, Fire TVs, and others. There are some early sales available right now, such as the Fire HD 8 Plus, which is 37% off and Echo Show 8 which is 38% off. There are no early deals on Kindles right now, but they will likely go on sale a few days before the Big Prime Day sale goes live.

Every year, almost every single Kindle model is on sale for Prime Day, including the Base Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Scribe. The Scribe normally has the largest discount, because Amazon is trying to build adaption for their digital note taking device. This model competes against many established players in the business such as Rakuten Kobo, Onyx Boox, reMarkable, SuperNote and a myriad of regional players all over the world.

If you are on the fence about buying a new Kindle or upgrading from a really old one, to the latest generation, I would wait until they go on sale for Prime Day, since you can save a good amount of money.