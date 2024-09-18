E INK has dramatically improved upon Gallery 3 Color E-paper

E INK has made it their mission to increase the response time and color accuracy of Gallery 3 e-paper. This new technology was found on the new reMarkable Paper Pro writing slate. reMarkable announced that instead of 300 millisecond response time, they got it down to 100 milliseconds. Many people thought this increase was due to the engineers working at the company, but instead, it was E INK that improved it.

In a recent 2023 earnings report, E INK stated “E Ink released the 8-inch advanced color ePaper (Gallery 3) in 2022 to enhance the experience of using color e-readers. In 2024, we will provide an upgraded version of Gallery 3, aiming to deliver optimized performance and enhanced visual experience for customers.”

It was the optimized Gallery 3 e-paper display and some under-the-hood power that really make the reMarkable Paper Pro shine. In June of this year, E INK issued a press release which said they formed a joint venture with Himax for the T2000. If you don’t know what this means, it is basically a next generation color ePaper timing controller. The new TCON design drives screen updates faster with lower power consumption, supporting a broad spectrum of color e-paper technology platforms aimed at e-readers, e-notebooks and digital signage. The T2000 eNote handwriting function enhances screen refresh speed to provide a smooth writing experience.

The T2000 represents a significant advancement in TCON technology compared to E Ink’s predecessor TCON, the T1000, which was introduced in 2019. The T2000 integrates E Ink’s proprietary color imaging algorithm, which supports E Ink’s latest full-color e-paper display technologies, including E Ink Kaleido 3, E Ink Gallery 3, and E Ink Spectra 6. In addition to delivering high-quality image colors, the T2000 processes colour rendering more than ten times faster than the previous generation.

So, Gallery 3 has been dramatically improved upon since Bigme and Good e-Reader released the Galy in early 2023. This is why there is a night and day difference between overall response time and colour accuracy between the new reMarkable Paper Pro, which just came out, and the Galy. This now sets the stage for the new Color Kindle e-readers that are coming out in 2025. With the new controller chip and rendering engine, and improved handwriting, it now makes sense for a Kindle Scribe Color and Kidle Paper white Color to come out and actually have tremendous page-turn speed and a great bookstore experience. The Scribe Color, will make looking at large PDF files look stunning and drawing in color will be very appealing.

