Kindle page turner button for hands-free page turning action now discounted

For many around the world, Kindle is the last word when it comes to having the best e-book reading experience. They are lightweight and compact, have excellent displays, and are feature-rich. Not to mention, they are backed by one of the largest e-book stores in the world. So far so good but there is still one thing that the Kindle lacks and which, if present, can make for a truly wholesome reading experience.

It’s something as simple as a page-turner button and fortunately, the same is now available to buy from Amazon for as little as $24. That’s a nice 64 percent discount over the original price of $69.99. The Oresoc branded remote control page-turner actually comprises of a pair where one is attached to the Kindle while the other is the remote control unit. Pressing the button on the remote control unit will cause the Kindle to turn to the next page.

So, the next time you are cozying up under the blanket and are loathe to draw your hands out to turn to the next page, there is the remote control unit that can do the trick for you. The company says the lithium polymer battery that the unit comes with can last a month or so taking into account 3-4 hours of reading time every day. Charging time is 1.5 hours. The remote control has a maximum range of 10 meters.

If you believe the thing is up to your mark, you have to hurry given that the price has already hit the upward trend. It was 71 percent off just hours back but, as mentioned above, is now selling for 64 percent less.