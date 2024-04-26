Kindle Sales are going to be amazing for this years Amazon Prime Day

Amazon is hosting another Prime Day in July. You will find a copious number of deals for consumer electronics and almost everything else. Prime Day is one of those events with heavily discounted Amazon products, so if you have been on the fence about buying a Kindle e-reader, Kindle Scribe or a Fire tablet, these prices will be as low as humanly possible.

Prime members purchased over 375 million items worldwide during last year’s event. They saved over $2.5 billion on millions of deals across Amazon stores, making it the most prominent Prime Day event in Amazon’s history. Amazon also hit another milestone in 2023 by delivering to Prime members at the fastest speeds throughout the year!

Prime Day will take place in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK.

Amazon did not announce the exact period of days Prime Day will be available. They usually first announce the Month and get more specific later.

