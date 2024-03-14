Kindle Unlimited Gift Subscriptions now offered at reduced rates for 12 months

Amazon’s Kindle Store has long been one of the most exhaustive sources of books you can ever have. With a vast array of genres to suit every taste, there are almost always multiple options to suit almost every taste. Whether you’re an avid reader or simply looking to explore new literary avenues without breaking the bank, Kindle Unlimited provides an enticing solution.

Now, here is more reason to get aligned with the Kindle Store. For a limited time, Kindle Unlimited is slashing prices on gift subscriptions for 12 months, making it even more affordable to indulge in your favorite reads. With over 700 Kindle titles included in this promotion, featuring renowned authors like Dean Koontz and Mark Sullivan, readers can enjoy savings of up to 80 percent.

In fact, the discount on Kindle Unlimited gift subscriptions is available on both 6-month and 12-month plans though the discount is only marginal on the 6-month plan. As per the new terms, 6 months of Kindle Unlimited gift subscription is now priced at $57.55, down from the $59.94 that it was previously priced at.

The 12-month plan will set you back $96.40, which is 33 percent less than the usual price. It was earlier priced at $119.88, which makes for a considerable savings of 33 percent this time. The price for the 24-month plan continues to be the same at $172.66.

Also, it being a Gift Subscription, you can always send it to someone as a gift though interestingly, you can also gift it to yourself and avail of the discounted rates. However, you will have to act fast as the offer expires at the end of the month.