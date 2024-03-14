Libraries Struggle to Afford E-Book Demand

Libraries are making their best efforts to keep up with visitors’ digital demands for audiobooks and e-books. However, the push has introduced many challenges, and the lack of funding is one of them. This has put libraries at the mercy of publisher licensing agreements. Unfortunately, many publishers don’t allow libraries to lend out their books.

According to the ALA, libraries will often pay publishers $55 for one copy of a popular e-book for two years, while the same e-book is sold to consumers for about $15 for perpetual use. The higher prices are assigned to libraries by publishing companies who fear unlimited access to e-books would damage sales, Inouye said.

Connecticut’s modestly funded West Haven Library has spent over $12,000 within the last three years to lease only 276 additional digital titles beyond what library visitors can access through a consortium of public libraries. And, 84 of those books are not available anymore. If that same amount had been spent on print books, it would have covered nearly 800 titles.

However, publishers say the arrangement is fair because e-book licenses for libraries allow many library visitors to borrow e-books. In addition, the per-reader cost is significantly less expensive compared to the per-reader rate.

Librarians in some American states have been pushing for legislation to rein in the costs and restrictions on electronic material. In 2024, lawmakers in states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, Illinois, Hawaii and New Hampshire have proposed bills to fill the affordability gap.

Readers across the globe borrowed 662 million e-books, audiobooks and digital magazines last year, up 19% since 2022, according to data provided by OverDrive, the main distributor of digital content for schools and libraries.

Libraries Online Inc., a Connecticut interlibrary consortium, has been spending roughly $20,000 monthly on e-books for its 38 members. Replacing expired titles seeks 20% of the total budget, said e-book committee chair Rebecca Harlow.