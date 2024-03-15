Kindle Vella is now free for Prime Student Members. Limited time offer!

Here is something for all bookworms and avid readers to rejoice. Amazon’s Kindle Vella, ‘the mobile-first reading experience designed for bite-sized fiction’, is now offering a special deal for Prime Student members. From now until August 29, Prime Student members can enjoy free access to Kindle Vella’s captivating serialized stories, right from their phones, tablets, or computers.

What sets Kindle Vella apart is its interactive storytelling approach. Readers can immerse themselves in a variety of genres, including romance, sci-fi, fantasy, and more, while also playing a role in shaping the narrative. By giving thumbs-up to favourite chapters and participating in polls and comments, readers become active participants in the storytelling adventure. All of this makes reading a lot more interactive than it has ever been.

Each Kindle Vella story offers the first 10 episodes for free, allowing readers to sample a wide range of captivating tales. For those eager to delve deeper into their favorite stories, additional episodes can be unlocked using tokens purchased on the site.

During this limited-time offer, existing Prime Student members can access Kindle Vella for free, with no tokens required. Whether you’re already a Prime Student member or looking to join, now is the perfect time to embark on a reading journey filled with excitement and discovery.

Virginia Milner, senior manager of Kindle Vella, expressed excitement about offering Prime Student members free access to Kindle Vella’s ever-expanding library. She emphasized how Kindle Vella provides students with quick, entertaining reads anytime, anywhere, catering to their busy lifestyles.

With new stories published daily on Kindle Vella, students can look forward to a continuous stream of fresh reading material, complementing the thousands of stories already available. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to explore the immersive world of Kindle Vella and unlock endless reading adventures—all while enjoying the savings, convenience, and entertainment benefits of Prime Student membership.