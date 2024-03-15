Marvel To Launch New X-Men Comics

Marvel Comics have announced X-Men: From the Ashes, which is a new initiative spearheaded by incoming X-Men group editor Tom Brevoort. The new line-wide relaunch of the series will begin this summer. Picking up from the end of the Krakoan Age, X-Men: From the Ashes will be centered around three flagship comics including: X-Men by Jed Mackay and Ryan Stegman; Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez; and Exceptional X-Men by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero.

Marvel announced that:

“Each series will offer different explorations of the mutant mythos as they take Marvel’s Merry Mutants into bold and untrodden territory.”

Tom Brevoort, Marvel Comics VP Executive Editor, said:

“The X-Men are fractured in the aftermath of the end of Krakoa, scattered across the globe without a central base of operation. What that means in practice is that all three titles carrying the name X-MEN are core X-MEN series-they all center around one of the major aspects of what the team has been about at different points. This is very much by design. We want to field a wide assortment of X-titles with different styles and tones and approaches, an X-MEN book for virtually any taste.”

Here is a quick breakdown of each of these new series:

X-Men

This series features Cyclops leading a team of heavy-hitters from a remote base in Alaska. Marvel teases that the team is “battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species.”

Uncanny X-Men

This series looks to be the most traditional of the three, with Rogue leading a team based out of New York City and the emphasis on the X-Men as superheroes.

Exceptional X-Men

In this series, Kate Pryde is summoned back into the fray to shephard a cast of new characters. Naturally, she’ll be working alongside her best frenemy Emma Frost.

These three books were the focus of Marvel’s SXSW panel, and the publisher is teasing reveals of more titles (both team-focused and solo character-focused) in the weeks ahead. Stay tuned to IGN as more news about Marvel’s From the Ashes relaunch hits.