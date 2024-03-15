Gen Z and Millennials Reinventing Book Clubs

Did you know the history of book clubs can be traced back to 1634 when Anne Hutchinson, en route to the Bay Colony in 1634, started a small religious discussion group to expand upon sermons? Up through the 1700s and 1800s, many promoted book clubs were composed, with women being at the forefront of these groups.

In September 1996, Oprah Winfrey announced her book club, promoting books by contemporary authors such as Toni Morrison, Ernest Gaines, and Barbara Kingsolver, as well as classic authors from Tolstoy to Faulkner.

Now, Gen Z and Millennials are reinventing book clubs in modern times. These generations are joining book clubs not only to bond over shared literary interests but also to socialize. As CNN reports, book club event listings grew 24% in the USA in 2023 from the previous year, according to Eventbrite whereas Meetup noticed a 10% increase in book club listings.

Unlike traditional home-based groups, modern book club events take place at cafes, restaurants, and they even run groups. Plus, themed and silent book clubs are also on the rise.

There are even digital book clubs, such as the TikTok Book Club. TikTok’s #BookTok hashtag has fueled a fondness for reading among Gen Z and Millennials. In this book club, a new book is announced every month and club members are encouraged to read and share their experiences. Similarly, Instagram is also playing an instrumental role in promoting reading among young generations.

One of the key benefits of book clubs is its accessibility. Because of these book clubs, readers can easy access books they find interesting. Also, they get useful recommendations for their next reads according to their taste. Moreover, book clubs bring people together who share common interests in literature. They can bond over their favorite plots, quotes, characters, and more.

In fact, many authors and celebrities are also starting their book clubs. Gen Z’s favorite Dua Lipa’s Service95 Book Club, Emma Watson’s Our Shared Shelf, and Reese Witherspoon’s Reese’s Book Club are just a few examples of popular celebrity book clubs. All in all, book clubs are rising in popularity worldwide, thanks to the love for reading among Gen Z and Millennials.