To combat the proliferation of fake reviews, Amazon continues to take action

In the hopes of providing protection for Amazon customers and selling partners, the new lawsuits have been filed.

As part of a new legal effort to stop fake review brokers, Amazon filed a lawsuit in February 2023 against six defendants. These lawsuits allege that the defendants below provide false reviews services to bad actors who intend to operate Amazon selling accounts by providing false reviews. The criminals gain unfair competitive advantages in Amazon’s marketplace by selling fake reviews, intentionally facilitating deceptive activities, and giving customers false testimonials.

Amazon prevents most fraudulent or abusive reviews from reaching customers and honest sellers by utilizing advanced technology and expert investigators. By using these lawsuits, Amazon complements its efforts to prevent fake reviews by making sure fraudsters are held accountable for their actions. As a result, more than 99% of all products in the store contain only authentic reviews.

Case No. 23-2-03323-0 SEA: Founded in the UK, Woorke sells fake positive reviews for $99-$110 plus reimbursement for the cost of the product bought. As part of their claims, the defendants claim they can “provide negative reviews from almost all countries.” Furthermore, they claim that they sell fake negative reviews of competitors’ products.

Case No. 23-2-03317-5: Over 2,500 reviewers were paid by AMZ Trusted Review's owners and operators to post fake reviews in Amazon's U.S. store, according to AMZ Trusted Review's owners and operators. Additionally, over 2,000 reviewers have been compensated to post fake reviews on Amazon's UK, German, Italian, Canadian, and Indian websites. Besides sending unsolicited emails to Amazon sellers advertising their services, the defendants also suggested prohibited practices intended to game Amazon's systems by suggesting prohibited practices.

Case No. 23-2-03320-5 SEA: Amazon is competing with an Estonian website called Amazon Feedback, which claims to have 5,000 reviewers available to provide fake positive reviews for $5 each.

Case No. 23-2-03325-6 SEA.: The case of Amazon v. Blue Marple involves the provision of fake favorable reviews on Amazon's website for a fee ranging from $135 for three reviews to $900 for twenty.

Each review on Amazon is guaranteed to be credible and reflects the actual experience of the customer. Since 1995, Amazon has been a pioneer in introducing product reviews, helping consumers make more informed purchasing decisions. In addition to strictly prohibiting fake reviews, Amazon employs over 12,000 employees worldwide to protect its stores from fraud and abuse. A team of expert investigators at Amazon detects and blocks fake reviews using industry-leading tools. Amazon continues to take legal action against individuals who facilitate and solicit fake reviews to protect customers and sellers. Amazon took legal action against more than 90 individuals in 2022.