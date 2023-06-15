Top 20 Best Books of 2023, According to Amazon

Image Credit: aboutamazon

Every year, Amazon Books Editors handpick and announce the Best Books of the Year. To create this annual list, the editors read hundreds of books, consider book reviews, and create a list of favorites. The process is lengthy and takes months to complete. After all, whittling down from 100s of books to only 20 is not an easy thing.

And this year, Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano has topped the list of Amazon’s Best Books of the Year so far in 2023. In a statement, Napolitano said,

“I’m deeply grateful for this recognition of Hello Beautiful. I wrote this novel because I was looking for a glimmer of hope during a difficult time.…I’ve been so moved hearing from readers that the story has given them some of that same comfort.”

Here’s the complete list of Amazon’s best books of the year 2023: