Top 20 Best Books of 2023, According to Amazon

Image Credit: aboutamazon
Every year, Amazon Books Editors handpick and announce the Best Books of the Year. To create this annual list, the editors read hundreds of books, consider book reviews, and create a list of favorites. The process is lengthy and takes months to complete. After all, whittling down from 100s of books to only 20 is not an easy thing.
And this year, Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano has topped the list of Amazon’s Best Books of the Year so far in 2023. In a statement, Napolitano said,
“I’m deeply grateful for this recognition of Hello Beautiful. I wrote this novel because I was looking for a glimmer of hope during a difficult time.…I’ve been so moved hearing from readers that the story has given them some of that same comfort.”
Here’s the complete list of Amazon’s best books of the year 2023:
- Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
- All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
- Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents―and What They Mean for America’s Future by Jean M. Twenge, Ph.D.
- Weyward by Emilia Hart
- You Have to Be Prepared to Die Before You Can Begin to Live: Ten Weeks in Birmingham That Changed America by Paul Kix
- Pomegranate by Helen Elaine Lee
- Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor
- The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder by David Grann
- The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
- Happy Place by Emily Henry
- King: A Life by Jonathan Eig
- Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See
- Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane
- Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls
- Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb
- Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley
- The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng
- Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond
- Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
- Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
