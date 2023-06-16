Subterranean Press Releases New E-books for Free

Books are like our companions for life. It helps us to gain new perspectives, boosts our knowledge, and jostles us to a whole new world. That’s why only a true bibliophile would understand the worth of free books.

While we are at it, there is some good news for book lovers out there. Well-known publishing company Subterranean Press is set to release a series of free e-books for readers. They are likely to come up with new titles once “every month or so, for the foreseeable future.”

K.J Parker’s No Choice is on the List

On 12th June (Monday), Subterranean Press announced No Choice, a free e-book by the well-known novelist K.J Parker likely to be published for the first time on the platform. The story focuses on the narrator, who comes from “a landed and politically connected family.” However, apparently, there’s a “history of losing scions in battle” associated with their background.

As you dive deeper into the novel, the story is said to have the amalgamation of Parker’s signature plots, including “action, humor, and unexpected but perfectly logical twists.”

Stay Assured of More E-books

While No Choice is definitely worth the read, Subterranean Press has a lot more to offer. The company is likely to introduce other genres, starting from the “reprints of chapbooks to brand new fictions.” If you are interested in exploring the new series, you must know that the Subterranean Press e-books are available in ePub format (without DRM).

With the rapid evolution of e-books and the introduction of e-readers, things have certainly become more sorted for readers worldwide. These online mediums save you on late fees and help you search for books in seconds.

Amidst all, the new initiatives of publishing companies like Subterranean Press are making things more convenient for users. Do you agree?

