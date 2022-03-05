Good e-Reader

2022 Audie Awards announced, Obama among winners, Project Hail Mary gets top award

By Leave a Comment

The 2022 Audie Awards winners are here, and it is Project Hail Mary that has got the top honors. Written and narrated by Andy Weir and Ray Porter, Project Hail Mary has been conferred the title of the Audiobook of the Year. It is the likes of Kristen Arnett, New York Times bestselling author, Gayle Forman, an author and journalist, and Seija Rankin, Senior Books Editor at Entertainment Weekly who judged the audiobook of the year category.

Among the other winners include ex-President Barack Obama who has been adjudged the winner in the best narration by the author category. Obama narrated his own memoir, A Promised Land that has been published by Penguin Random House Audio. Lin-Manuel Miranda won the award for the best male narrator. Miranda lent his voice in the audiobook Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World that has been written by Benjamin Alire Sáenz and published by Simon & Schuster Audio.

Similarly, Leslie Jordan won the award for the best narrator award in the humor category for the audiobook How Y’all Doing? penned by himself. The audiobook has been published by HarperAudio. The young adult Audie Award went to Be Dazzled that has been written by Ryan La Sala and narrated by Pete Cross. The audiobook has been published by Dreamscape Media.

This list is perfect for you to discover some new audiobooks, that you might not have heard about before. Typically all of the winners have tremendous production quality and the narration is on point.  Here is the complete list of winners.

The Audiobook of the Year

Audio Drama

  • Sherlock Holmes – The Seamstress of Peckham Rye
  • Written by Jonathan Barnes
  • Performed by Nicholas Briggs, Richard Earl, Lucy Briggs-Owen, India Fisher, James Joyce, Anjella MacKintosh, Glen McCready, and Mark Elstob
  • Published by Big Finish Productions

Autobiography/Memoir

Best Female Narrator

Best Male Narrator

Business/Personal Development

Español- Spanish Language

  • La casa de Bernarda Alba
  • Written by Federico García Lorca
  • Narrated by Gloria Muñoz, Elena González, Rebeca Hernando, Carmen Mayordomo, Marta Poveda, Sol de la Barreda, Beatriz Melgares, Cristina Arias, and Antonio Martínez Asensio
  • Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial

Faith-Based Fiction or Non-Fiction

Fantasy

  • Rhythm of War
  • Written by Brandon Sanderson
  • Narrated by Michael Kramer and Kate Reading
  • Published by Macmillan Audio

Fiction

  • The Final Revival of Opal & Nev
  • Written by Dawnie Walton
  • Narrated by Janina Edwards, Bahni Turpin, James Langton, André De Shields, Dennis Boutsikaris, Steve West, Gabra Zackman, Robin Miles, and a full cast
  • Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

History/Biography

Humor

Literary Fiction & Classics

Middle Grade

Multi-Voiced Performance

  • Heresy
  • Written by Melissa Lenhardt
  • Narrated by Barrie Kreinik, Bailey Carr, Ella Turenne, Nikki Massoud, Natalie Naudus, Imani Jade Powers, and James Fouhey
  • Published by Hachette Audio

Mystery

  • Later
  • Written by Stephen King
  • Narrated by Seth Numrich
  • Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Narration By the Author(s)

  • A Promised Land
  • Written and narrated by Barack Obama
  • Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Non-Fiction

  • The Joy of Sweat
  • Written by Sarah Everts
  • Narrated by Sophie Amoss
  • Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Original Work

  • Heroine
  • Written and narrated by Mary Jane Wells
  • Published by Author’s Republic

Romance

  • Reel: Hollywood Renaissance, Book 1
  • Written by Kennedy Ryan
  • Narrated by Eboni Flowers, Jakobi Diem, Nicole Small, and April Christina
  • Published by Scribechick Media LLC, Produced by Lyric Audiobooks

Science Fiction

  • Project Hail Mary
  • Written by Andy Weir
  • Narrated by Ray Porter
  • Published by Audible Studios

Short Stories/ Collections

  • Blackout
  • Written by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon
  • Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Dion Graham, Imani Parks, Jordan Cobb, Shayna Small, A.J. Beckles, and Bahni Turpin
  • Published by HarperAudio

Thriller/Suspense

  • Local Woman Missing
  • Written by Mary Kubica
  • Narrated by Brittany Pressley, Jennifer Jill Araya, Gary Tiedemann, and Jesse Vilinsky Published by HarperAudio

Young Adult

  • Be Dazzled
  • Written by Ryan La Sala
  • Narrated by Pete Cross
  • Published by Dreamscape Media

Young Listeners

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Vote
Email
X Close
0