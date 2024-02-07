3 Free Months for First Time Audible Subscribers

Amazon has announced a tempting Audible promotion that seems better than Black Friday deals. Here is the new deal: First time Audible subscribers can get 3 free months of Audible Premium Plus.

The free trial of Audible usually lasts for just one month, and a monthly subscription normally costs $14.99 monthly. You also get a free $20 credit during the free trial, and you can keep it indefinitely even if you plan to discontinue your subscription after the trial expires. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you get two free credits.

Audible is world’s leading online audiobook and podcast service by Amazon. Using this subscription-based service, you can access thousands of best audiobooks on a diverse range of topics. So, it’s a great platform if you enjoy listening books on the go or while doing your chores.

Typically, Audible offers two membership plans including Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus. The difference between two plans mainly come from the size of their audiobooks library. Audible Premium Plus gives access to a larger library than what you get with Audible Plus.

Every month Premium Plus members get to pick one audiobook to keep in their library indefinitely, even after the membership expires. Also, Premium Plus members can get 30% off any additional audiobooks they wish to purchase, in addition to exclusive limited-time discounts.