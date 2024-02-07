B1G1 deals on manga box sets at Amazon and Target

Here is something that you would appreciate a lot if you or your special someone in your life is a manga fan. Both Target and Amazon are offering a manga sale where you can buy any two manga box sets for the price of one. Among the titles eligible for the discount include Chainsaw Man, Naruto, and so on. Availing of the offer is simple as you just have to add any two of the eligible products to your cart. The discount will be added automatically.
Here are some of the best manga box set deals as listed by GameSpot.
Manga Box Sets
- Chainsaw Man Box Set: Volumes 1-11 — $60 ($100)
- Tokyo Ghoul: re Complete Box Set — $93 ($170)
- My Hero Academia Box Set 1: Volumes 1-20 — $99 ($180)
- Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set — $126 ($220)
- One Piece Box Set 4: Dressrosa to Reverie — $103 ($186)
- Pokemon Adventures Box Set — $38 ($75)
- Nichijou 15th Anniversary Box Set — $71 ($110)
- The Seven Deadly Sins Box Set — $53 ($77)
- Naruto Box Set 2 — $119 ($225)
- Berserk Deluxe Volume 5 — $30 ($50)
- Berserk Deluxe Volume 6 — $41 ($50)
- Berserk Deluxe Volume 7 — $32 ($50)
- Berserk Deluxe Volume 8 — $32 ($50)
- Berserk Deluxe Volume 9 — $31 ($50)
- Berserk Deluxe Volume 10 — $36 ($50)
- Berserk Deluxe Volume 11 — $31 ($50)
- Berserk Deluxe Volume 12 — $31 ($50)
- Berserk Deluxe Volume 13 — $29 ($50)
- Berserk Deluxe Volume 14 — $36 ($50)
Software Graphic Novels
- Bloodborne Boxed Set (1-3) — $30 ($50)
- Bloodborne Volume 4: The Veil, Torn Asunder — $14 ($18)
- Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree Volume 1 — $10 ($13)
- Dark Souls: The Complete Collection — $23 ($35)
