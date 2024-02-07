New Kindle Oasis arriving soon?

Will the Kindle Oasis be back in stock on Valentine’s Day, that is on the 14th of this month? It isn’t known if that is a prank or if that is how things are likely to play out in the future. The said date has been mentioned by an Amazon customer support representative while responding to a Redittor’s request for information as to when the Oasis can be expected to be available again.

That said, the said date can’t be relied upon given that the support team isn’t likely to be privy to marketing or sales information. Also, it being just days away, Amazon might have stated right on the site itself about the availability of the e-reader. What is also interesting is that the e-tailer hasn’t announced any Valentine’s Day sales offer yet, which is sort of intriguing considering that Amazon has always put its entire e-reader range on sale during this time every year. There is only the Kindle Paperwhite Kids that is now on sale with the price discounted by 40 percent.

Some Redittors also stated the Oasis is still available in some regions in the US even though there have been no reports about fresh stocks arriving in those regions where it has already been sold out. Right now, the remaining stocks of the Kindle Oasis are the last straw of hope for those seeking a brand-new version of the e-reader. The next best option is to look for refurbished versions of the same that are often on sale via Amazon or Woot.

Meanwhile, what is perhaps most intriguing is a particular post by a Redittor claiming an all-new Kindle Oasis is already available for sale. The price mentioned is $349.99 though the credibility of the information is very much questionable. In any case, it is going to be interesting to see where the Kindle range could be heading in the future.